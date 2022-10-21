Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.02 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

