Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $999,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $11,617,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

LXP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

