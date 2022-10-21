Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.