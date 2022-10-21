Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

CWST opened at $76.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

