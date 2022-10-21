Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

