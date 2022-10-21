Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

