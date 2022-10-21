Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

