Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Spire Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $64.80 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.