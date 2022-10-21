Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

