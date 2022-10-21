Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 252,633 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 235,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

