Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $89.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.55, but opened at $66.04. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 15.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.