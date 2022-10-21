Morgan Stanley Cuts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 78

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

