Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 13.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

