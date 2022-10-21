Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

