MTU Aero Engines AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

About MTU Aero Engines

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.36. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $121.66.

(Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.