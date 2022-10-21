Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 10749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

