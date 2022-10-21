Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 2,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 86,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Music Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Music Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Music Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.