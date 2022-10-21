Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
