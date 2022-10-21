NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$491.76 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.55. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.03.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

