Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.34. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787 shares of company stock worth $519,113 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

