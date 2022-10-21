National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$210.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$143.30 and a 1 year high of C$196.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$166.49.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

