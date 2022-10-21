National Bankshares Lowers TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$2.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.
TVA Group Stock Performance
TVA.B opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About TVA Group
