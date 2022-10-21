National Bankshares Lowers TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$2.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TVA Group Stock Performance

TVA.B opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get TVA Group alerts:

About TVA Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.