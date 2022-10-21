NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,688 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NCR by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,583,000 after acquiring an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NCR opened at $18.96 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

