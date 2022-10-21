Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
Shares of NEON stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.13.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.