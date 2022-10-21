Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 122.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Neonode worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

