Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $270.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $268.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $57,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.