NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.