New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 59.15% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

