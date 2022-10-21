Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its Q3 guidance at $0.50-$0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.79-$1.86 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

