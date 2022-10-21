Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NR. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 15,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,451.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.