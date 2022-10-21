Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.60. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.