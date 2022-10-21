Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 3%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.60. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

