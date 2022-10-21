NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextCure and IntelGenx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.33%. Given NextCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.9% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of NextCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextCure and IntelGenx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 3.26 -$69.39 million ($2.65) -0.99 IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 14.21 -$9.32 million ($0.07) -1.78

IntelGenx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextCure. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -32.85% -31.59% IntelGenx Technologies -588.27% -357.23% -57.26%

Risk and Volatility

NextCure has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextCure beats IntelGenx Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4; and NC525, a novel LAIR-1 antibody which is in Preclinical trails that targets acute myeloid leukemia, blast cells, and leukemic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0052/2020, INT0053/2020, and INT0054/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

