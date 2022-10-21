NextEra Energy (NEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.