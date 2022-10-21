NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $89.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as low as $70.93 and last traded at $70.99. 242,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,299,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 162,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

