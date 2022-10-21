NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $68.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

