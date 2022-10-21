NextNav (NN) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NextNav to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -0.98 NextNav Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.34

NextNav’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextNav Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextNav and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 417.54%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.66%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -3,000.89% -86.23% -37.36% NextNav Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextNav competitors beat NextNav on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

