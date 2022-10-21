NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 319,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

