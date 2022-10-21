Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nielsen
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
