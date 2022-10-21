Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Nielsen Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nielsen

Nielsen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

