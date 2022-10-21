Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

