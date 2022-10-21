NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

