NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 118,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,443,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Activity at NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 784,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $791,903.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,630.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.