Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

