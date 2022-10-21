Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Up 3.8%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 247,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 216,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nuvve Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 1,249.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

