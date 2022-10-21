nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

