OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

