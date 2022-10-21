Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. Olaplex has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $30.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

