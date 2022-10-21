OLO (NYSE:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

OLO stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

