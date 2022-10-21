Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

