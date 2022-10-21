On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get ON alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ON by 2.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.44. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that ON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.