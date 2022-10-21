ON Semiconductor Corp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.