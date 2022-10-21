ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

